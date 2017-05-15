Crudeoil to trade in 3018-3120: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3018-3120.

Crude oil pared gains on profit booking bu t prices gained on weekly basis due to increasing support for continued OPEC-led production cuts.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, has said it expects an extension to the end of 2017 or possibly beyond.

Russia said as of May 1, it had cut output by more than 300,000 bpd since hitting peak production in October.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3080 SL 3120 TGT 3042-3010.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.