App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3018-3120: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil pared gains on profit booking bu t prices gained on weekly basis due to increasing support for continued OPEC-led production cuts.

Crudeoil to trade in 3018-3120: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3018-3120.

Crude oil pared gains on profit booking bu t prices gained on weekly basis due to increasing support for continued OPEC-led production cuts.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, has said it expects an extension to the end of 2017 or possibly beyond.

Russia said as of May 1, it had cut output by more than 300,000 bpd since hitting peak production in October.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3080 SL 3120 TGT 3042-3010.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.