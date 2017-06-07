Crudeoil to trade in 3013-3137: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil holds its gain as traders bet that US government data will show a ninth consecutive weekly decline in crude supplies.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil
Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3013-3137.
Crude oil holds its gain as traders bet that US government data will show a ninth consecutive weekly decline in crude supplies.
Support seen by heightened political tensions in the Middle East and by signs of a gradual drawdown of bloated fuel inventories in the US.
EIA raised its production outlook for this year and next. For 2018, it sees average output of 10.01mbpd, up 0.4% from its previous forecast.BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3080 SL 3050 TGT 3110-3130.MCX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.