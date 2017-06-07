App
Jun 07, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3013-3137: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil holds its gain as traders bet that US government data will show a ninth consecutive weekly decline in crude supplies.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3013-3137.

Crude oil holds its gain as traders bet that US government data will show a ninth  consecutive weekly decline in crude supplies.

Support seen by heightened political tensions in the Middle East and by signs of a gradual drawdown of bloated fuel inventories in the US.

EIA raised its production outlook for this year and next. For 2018, it sees average output of 10.01mbpd, up 0.4% from its previous forecast.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3080 SL 3050 TGT 3110-3130.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

