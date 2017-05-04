App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3012-3132: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices dropped after data showed a lower than expected decline in U.S. inventories.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3012-3132.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected last week, while gasoline inventories grew as demand remained weak, the Energy Information Administration said.

OPEC and several other key producers including Russia have agreed to cut output by 1.8 mbpd for the first half of 2017 to try to reduce a global glut.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3080 SL 3120 TGT 3045-3010.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

