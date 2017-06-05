Crudeoil to trade in 2968-3186: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2968-3186.

Crude oil dropped on worries that U.S. President Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.

U.S. crude production last week already stood nearly 500,000 bpd above the year-earlier level, straining OPEC's efforts to drain a global overhang.

Rising output from OPEC members Nigeria and Libya, which are exempt from the deal, is also undercutting the attempt to limit production.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3090 SL 3130 TGT 3054-3018.MCX

