Jun 05, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2968-3186: Achiievers Equities

crude oil dropped on worries that U.S. President Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2968-3186.

Crude oil dropped on worries that U.S. President Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.

U.S. crude production last week already stood nearly 500,000 bpd above the year-earlier level, straining OPEC's efforts to drain a global overhang.

Rising output from OPEC members Nigeria and Libya, which are exempt from the deal, is also undercutting the attempt to limit production.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3090 SL 3130 TGT 3054-3018.MCX

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

