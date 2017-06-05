Jun 05, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crudeoil to trade in 2968-3186: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, crude oil dropped on worries that U.S. President Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil
Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2968-3186.
Crude oil dropped on worries that U.S. President Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.U.S. crude production last week already stood nearly 500,000 bpd above the year-earlier level, straining OPEC's efforts to drain a global overhang.
Rising output from OPEC members Nigeria and Libya, which are exempt from the deal, is also undercutting the attempt to limit production.
SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3090 SL 3130 TGT 3054-3018.MCX
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.