App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2967-3161: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil dropped hit by concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine an OPEC-led push to tighten the market.

Crudeoil to trade in 2967-3161: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2967-3161.

Crude oil dropped hit by concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine an OPEC-led push to tighten the market.

Market participants are sensitive to Middle East tensions because they worry about supply disruptions from the region.

Data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed that U.S. drillers last week added rigs for the 20th week in a row, the longest such streak on record.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3060 SL 3120 TGT 3018-2970.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.