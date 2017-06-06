Crudeoil to trade in 2967-3161: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2967-3161.

Crude oil dropped hit by concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine an OPEC-led push to tighten the market.

Market participants are sensitive to Middle East tensions because they worry about supply disruptions from the region.

Data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed that U.S. drillers last week added rigs for the 20th week in a row, the longest such streak on record.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3060 SL 3120 TGT 3018-2970.MCX.

