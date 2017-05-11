Crudeoil to trade in 2938-3168: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2938-3168.

Crude oil gains as investors cheered the latest report from the EIA showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

Support also seen after reports Saudi Arabia would cut supplies to the region as OPEC battles against rising U.S. output.

Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid al-Falih said that he expected the output deal to be extended to the end of the year or possibly longer.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3040 SL 3000 TGT 3085-3120.MCX.

