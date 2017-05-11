App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2938-3168: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gains as investors cheered the latest report from the EIA showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2938-3168.

Crude oil gains as investors cheered the latest report from the EIA showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

Support also seen after reports Saudi Arabia would cut supplies to the region as OPEC battles against rising U.S. output.

Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid al-Falih said that he expected the output deal to be extended to the end of the year or possibly longer.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3040 SL 3000 TGT 3085-3120.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

