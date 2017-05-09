Crudeoil to trade in 2914-3048: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2914-3048.

Crude oil gave up its gains as the market weighed news from OPEC and other producers about prolonging output cuts against data showing the recovery in U.S. drilling.

Saudi Energy Min Al-Falih: Oil market moving toward rebalancing. US inventories will continue downward trend.

Saudi Energy Min Al-Falih: Oil market continues to improve from early last year. Oil market hit by low seasonal

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3020 SL 3070 TGT 2980-2920.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.