Crudeoil to trade in 2884-3012: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2884-3012.

Crude oil prices gains after a Nigerian oil pipeline leak offset fears that excess Nigerian crude would add to the uptick in global production.

OPEC's battle against an oil glut is under threat as unsold crude from members Nigeria and Libya, is swamping the Atlantic Basin.

Libya's 270,000-bpd Sharara oilfield has reopened after a workers' protest and should return to normal production within three days.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 2940 SL 2900 TGT 2985-3020.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.