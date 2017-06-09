App
Jun 09, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2878-3010: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices dropped as evidence mounted that a fuel supply overhang continued despite an ongoing effort led by OPEC.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2878-3010.

Crude oil prices dropped as evidence mounted that a fuel supply overhang continued despite an ongoing effort led by OPEC.

Concerns of rising global output, following the return of Nigerian crude to the market and an unexpected surge in US crude stockpiles.

Libya's 270,000 bpd Sharara oil field has reopened after a workers' protest and should return to normal production within three days.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 2960 SL 3000 TGT 2925-2880.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

