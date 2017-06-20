Crudeoil to trade in 2857-2953: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2857-2953.

Crude oil dropped weighed down by a continuing expansion in U.S. drilling that has helped to maintain high global supplies.

Traders said the main factor driving prices lower was a steady rise in U.S. production undermining the OPEC-led effort.

Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 13.5 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, to 2.83 million bpd, the Ministry of Finance said.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUL 2017 @ 2890 SL 3030 TGT 2856-2818.MCX.

