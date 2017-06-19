Crudeoil to trade in 2855-2911: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2855-2911.

Crude oil settled flat as investors continued to doubt whether OPEC and its allies’ global pact to curb production would stem the glut in supply amid rising U.S. output.

Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes reported that the number of U.S. oil drilling rigs in operation rose by 6 to 747 in the week to June 16.

OPEC said that output from the group rose by 336,000 bpd in May to 32.14m bpd while the IEA said it expects production to grow by 700,000 bpd this year.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 2920 SL 2960 TGT 2870-2820.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.