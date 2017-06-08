Crudeoil to trade in 2853-3167: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2853-3167.

Crude oil dropped after data showed that U.S. crude supplies rose for the first time in nine weeks, underlining worries over a global supply glut.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report that crude oil inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended June 2.

Inventories of US crude rose by roughly 3.3m barrels in the week ended May 26, confounding expectations of draw of around 3.5m barrels.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 2970 SL 3020 TGT 2935-2890.MCX.

