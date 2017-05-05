Crudeoil to trade in 2823-3133: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2823-3133.

Crude oil ended with losses on supply glut concerns as official data showed U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected.

Rising U.S. production and stubbornly high inventories remain key drivers of the oil price.

Iraqi fuel oil exports have soared since January despite a reduction in the country's crude production in line with OPEC supply cuts, industry sources said.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 2980 SL 3020 TGT 2920-2860.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.