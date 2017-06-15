Crudeoil to trade in 2786-3026: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2786-3026.

Crude oil dropped hit by an unexpected large build in gasoline inventories and an international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in the coming year.

Inventories of U.S. crude rose by roughly 1. 66m barrels in the week ended June 2, far below expectations of draw of around 2.7m barrels.

OPEC's pledge was to cut some 1.2 million bpd, while other producers including Russia would bring the total reduction to almost 1.8 million bpd.SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 2890 SL 2930 TGT 2845-2810.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.