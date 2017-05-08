App
May 08, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2769-3109: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil rallied following assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2769-3109.

Crude oil rallied following assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

Saudi Arabia's OPEC Governor Adeeb Al-Aama told OPEC and non-OPEC nations were close to agreeing a deal on supply cuts.

Traders also pointed to soaring U.S. oil output, up more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.3 million bpd, levels not far off top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 2980 SL 2940 TGT 3020-3060.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

