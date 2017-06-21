Crudeoil to trade in 2731-2933: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2731-2933.

Crude oil prices fell after news of increases in supply by several key producers.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 2.720 million barrels, the API said, more than expected compared to an expected drop of 2.106 million barrels seen.

U.S. drillers last week added rigs for the 22nd week in a row, according to data implying that further gains in domestic production are ahead.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUL 2017 @ 2830 SL 2870 TGT 2790-2755.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.