Jun 23, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2701-2851: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities,Crude oil gains paring some of the losses sustained in recent sessions but sentiment remained bearish as investors continue to fret about rising global stockpiles.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2701-2851.

Crude oil gains paring some of the losses sustained in recent sessions but sentiment remained bearish as investors continue to fret about rising global stockpiles.

The move comes a day after EIA said that crude stockpiles fell by roughly 2.45m barrels in  the week ended June 16, above expectations of draw of about 2.1m barrels.

According to EIA, domestic output climbed by 20,000 barrels to 9. 35 million barrels a day last week, almost 8% higher than the same period last year.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUL 2017 @ 2800 SL 2845 TGT 2756-2715.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

