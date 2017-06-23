Crudeoil to trade in 2701-2851: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2701-2851.

Crude oil gains paring some of the losses sustained in recent sessions but sentiment remained bearish as investors continue to fret about rising global stockpiles.

The move comes a day after EIA said that crude stockpiles fell by roughly 2.45m barrels in the week ended June 16, above expectations of draw of about 2.1m barrels.

According to EIA, domestic output climbed by 20,000 barrels to 9. 35 million barrels a day last week, almost 8% higher than the same period last year.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUL 2017 @ 2800 SL 2845 TGT 2756-2715.MCX.

