Crudeoil to trade in 2646-2914: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2646-2914.

Crude oil dropped as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non OPEC producers with a deal to cut global output.

Crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels, surpassing expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, as imports rose marginally by 56,000 bpd, the U.S. EIA said.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stockpiles last week had dropped more than forecast.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUL 2017 @ 2800 SL 2845 TGT 2756-2715.MCX.

