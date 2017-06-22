App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 22, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 2646-2914: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil dropped as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non OPEC producers with a deal to cut global output.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2646-2914.

Crude oil dropped as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non OPEC producers with a deal to cut global output.

Crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels, surpassing expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, as imports rose marginally by 56,000 bpd, the U.S. EIA said.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stockpiles last week had dropped more than forecast.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUL 2017 @ 2800 SL 2845 TGT 2756-2715.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

