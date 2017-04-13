Crude oil to trade in 3405-3497: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3405-3497.

Crude oil prices dropped as prices gave back some of its gain despite bullish data showing a surprise inventory draw.

EIA said in its weekly report that crude oil inventories fell by 2. 166 million barrels in the week ended April 7.

Prices were boosted earlier after the reports that Saudi has told officials from the OPEC that it wants to extend an agreement to cut output.

SELL CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3418 SL 3460 TGT 3385-3340.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.