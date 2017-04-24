App
Apr 24, 2017 11:57 AM IST

Crude oil to trade in 3127-3345: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices dropped on renewed concerns that increasing U.S. production and high inventories will thwart OPEC's attempts to reduce the global crude glut.

Crude oil to trade in 3127-3345: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3127-3345.

Crude oil prices dropped on renewed concerns that increasing U.S. production and high inventories will thwart OPEC's attempts to reduce the global crude glut.

Prices seen pressure as doubts emerged over the effect of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of the year.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, favour extending their production-limiting deal with non-member producers into the second half of the year.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3220 SL 3260 TGT 3185-3145.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

