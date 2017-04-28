App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil to trade in 3056-3236: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil dropped weighed down by oversupply, but losses were limited by expectations that major exporters would agree to extend production cuts.

Crude oil to trade in 3056-3236: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3056-3236.


Crude oil dropped weighed down by oversupply, but losses were limited by expectations that major exporters would agree to extend production cuts.


Pressure also after news that two key oilfields in Libya had restarted, pumping crude for export into an already bloated market.


Libya's Sharara oilfield, with a production capacity of almost 300,000 bpd, has restarted after the end of protests that had blocked pipelines there.


BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3120 SL 3080 TGT 3170-3200.MCX.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.