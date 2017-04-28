Crude oil to trade in 3056-3236: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3056-3236.

Crude oil dropped weighed down by oversupply, but losses were limited by expectations that major exporters would agree to extend production cuts.

Pressure also after news that two key oilfields in Libya had restarted, pumping crude for export into an already bloated market.

Libya's Sharara oilfield, with a production capacity of almost 300,000 bpd, has restarted after the end of protests that had blocked pipelines there.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3120 SL 3080 TGT 3170-3200.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.