Crude oil to trade in 2990-3220: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 2990-3220.

Crude oil dropped as rising production in several countries balanced expectations that major exporters would extend output cuts into the second half of the year.

Libya's oil production has risen above 760,000 barrels per day (bpd), its highest level since December 2014, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

Russian oil production fell slightly last month to 11.00 million bpd, almost hitting its output target under the deal with OPEC, Energy Ministry data showed.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3060 SL 3020 TGT 3095-3130.MCX.

