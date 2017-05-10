Crude oil to trade in 2910-3054: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil

Crude oil trading range for the day is 2910-3054.

Crude oil dropped rattled by concern over slowing demand, a rising U.S. dollar and increasing U.S. crude output.

U.S. crude production has risen by over 10 percent since mid- 2016 to 9.3 million bpd, close to the output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih: Saudi Arabia has made long term commitment to Asia. Want to play bigger role in meeting Asia demand.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 2980 SL 3030 TGT 2940-2910.MCX.

