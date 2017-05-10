App
May 10, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil to trade in 2910-3054: Achiievers Equities

Crude oil dropped rattled by concern over slowing demand, a rising U.S. dollar and increasing U.S. crude output.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crude oil


Crude oil trading range for the day is 2910-3054.

Crude oil dropped rattled by concern over slowing demand, a rising U.S. dollar and increasing U.S. crude output.

U.S. crude production has risen by over 10 percent since mid- 2016 to 9.3 million bpd, close to the output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih: Saudi Arabia has made long term commitment to Asia. Want to play bigger role in meeting Asia demand.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 2980 SL 3030 TGT 2940-2910.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

