App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade sideways today as OPEC meeting in Vienna will be closely watched given reluctance to output cut by some members on fears that US may take advantage of this situation d gain market share.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined 1 .2 percent to close at D 57.3 per barrel  as  global investor s remained cautious ahead of the key  OPEC meeting in  Vienna where OPEC  and non - OPEC members like Russia, are  to  discuss on prolonged extension to current production - cut deal . The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is heading for tougher - than - expected policy talks on Thursday. Its leader Saudi Arabia is pushing to extend output cuts by nine months while non - member Russia is hesitating due to worries that the market could overheat.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade  sideways today  as OPEC meeting in  Vienna will be  closely watched given  reluctance to output cut  by some members on fears that US may take  advantage of  this situation d gain  market share.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.