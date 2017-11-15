App
Nov 13, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade sideways today as anti - corruption drive in Saudi continue to support prices although a surprise build in the US inventory and reports of decline in imports by China will limit upside.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on crude oil


WTI and MCX oil prices traded higher by 2.7 and 4.4 percent last week on account of commitment by the OPEC nations to cut oil output. Brent crude hit $64.65, its highest since mid - 2015, as political tensions  in the Middle East escalated after a sweeping anti - corruption purge in  top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, which in turn has confronted Iran  over the conflict in Yemen. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' 2017 World Oil Outlook showed the group predicts demand for its crude will rise more slowly than previously expected in the next two y ears, as higher prices from its supply policy stimulate output growth from rival producers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that U.S. crude production rose to 9.620 million barrels per day during the week of Nov. 3, the highest weekly output on record according to federal energy data going back to 1983.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade sideways today as anti - corruption drive in Saudi continue to support prices although a surprise build in the US inventory and reports of decline in imports by China will limit upside. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $5 6.78 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

