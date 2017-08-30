App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 30, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at D46. 30 per barrel.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 0.3 percent yesterday to close at D46.4 per barrel as Reuters estimated that at least 3.65 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity was offline or 19.6 percent of total U.S. capacity after Motiva  shuttered the largest U.S. refinery. Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out several refineries and disrupted fuel production, while a backup in crude supplies pushed U.S. crude oil futures down more than 2.5 percent.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at D46. 30 per barrel.  Bloating inventories after several refineries halted their operations in the US hit by massive floods in Texas and Gulf Coast will weigh on prices. Also, global markets will closely watch US inventories data due tonight.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

