App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 11, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade higher Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,We expect oil prices to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0. 8 percent at $4 7.86 per barrel while hurricane season will disturb the refining capacity in the US it remains to be seen how the hurricane IRMA proceeds in the Caribbean.

Crude Oil prices to trade higher Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices rose 2.1 percent last week to close at $47.5 per barrel while MCX oil prices rose 0.8 percent to close at Rs.3045 per barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday U.S. weekly crude stocks increased 4.6 million barrels last week, topping analysts' forecast for a 4.0 - million - barrel build in a Reuter’s poll.  Reflecting the impact of Harvey which hit the Gulf Coast on Aug. 25, the EIA said U.S. oil refinery utilization rates slumped 16.9 percentage points to 79.7 percent last week, the lowest rate since 2010. Texas was edging towards recovery from the devastation of Harvey that hit its coast late on Aug. 25, as shipping channels, oil pipelines and refineries restarted some operations. At its peak, the hurricane knocked out almost a quarter of all U.S. refining capacity.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0. 8 percent at $4 7.86 per barrel while hurricane season will disturb the refining capacity in the US it remains to be seen how the hurricane IRMA proceeds in the Caribbean. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.