Aug 24, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade higher today on account of support coming from inventory withdrawals in the US. However, Libya’s rising output remains a cause of concern for oil markets.

Crude oil prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude oil

WTI oil prices rose by 1.6 percent to close at $48.4 per barrel after U.S. crude inventories declined for the eighth straight week and as a storm approached the Gulf Coast with the potential to disrupt oil and refined products output. Libya's rising output is a headache for the Organization of the Petroleum  Exporting  Countries,  which together with  non-OPEC producers including Russia have pledged to cut around 1.8 million bpd of supplies between January this year and March 2018  in  an  attempt to remove a global glut.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today on account of support coming from inventory withdrawals in the US. However, Libya’s rising output remains a cause of concern for oil markets.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

