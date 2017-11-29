Crompton Greaves ends 4% higher post management view on biz

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals ended 4 percent higher, lower than its day’s gain of 8 percent.

Investors bet on the stock after Motilal Oswal presented a positive view on the stock post a meet with management.

The brokerage highlighted how the firm was trying to focus on meaningful innovation rather than incremental changes; targeting to be among the top two across categories.

“Instead of multiple small changes, Crompton will focus on a few big changes/products with meaningful innovation for the customer. An example of a big change is anti-dust fans, which have done very well for the company,” the brokerage said in its report.

Further, it added that it is targeting at least one big change each year. Within fans, it would be launching 2-3 new innovations in the upcoming summer season.

“In terms of geography, Crompton is well diversified. By category, in fans, while it has 27% pan-India share, it has 40% share in South India,” the report said, adding that it is aiming at deeper penetration and is targeting semi-urban and top end of rural households.

At the close of market hours, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was quoting at Rs 263.40, up Rs 10.15, or 4.01 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 275.00 and an intraday low of Rs 252.00.