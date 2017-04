On April 27, 2017 Cresta Fund sold 74,07,853 shares of Adani Enterprises at Rs 121.27 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises ended at Rs 114.15, down Rs 4.40, or 3.71 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 160.70 and 52-week low Rs 58.35 on 18 April, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.