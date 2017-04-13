App
Apr 13, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cresta Fund sells 49 lakh shares of JVL Agro Industries

On April 12, 2017 Eriska Investment Fund bought 49,00,000 shares of JVL Agro Industries at Rs 22.35.

On April 12, 2017 Cresta Fund sold 49,00,000 shares of JVL Agro Industries at Rs 22.35 on the NSE.

However, Eriska Investment Fund bought 49,00,000 shares at Rs 22.35.

On Wednesday, JVL Agro Industries ended at Rs 21.25, down Rs 0.80, or 3.63 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.50 and 52-week low Rs 13.70 on 22 June, 2016 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.

