App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 14, 2017 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse upgrades HUL, Havells to outperform owing to GST rate revisions

Credit Suisse increased its earnings estimates for Jubilant Foodworks, Crompton Consumer, Nestle and GSK Consumer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage house Credit Suisse has upgraded HUL & Havells to outperform from neutral owing to GST rate revisions.

It has raised target price for HUL to Rs 1,500 per share from Rs 1,250 and for Havells to Rs 600 from Rs 550.

The research house also increased its earnings estimates for Jubilant Foodworks, Crompton Consumer, Nestle and GSK Consumer.

related news

It has maintained outperform rating on Nestle, GSK Consumer, Crompton Consumer and Jubilant Foodworks, with increased target price at Rs 8,700 (from Rs 8,200), Rs 7,100 (Rs 6,500), Rs 315 (Rs 290) and Rs 2,140 (Rs 2,000), respectively.

Last week, the Goods and Services (GST) Council, which met in Guwahati for a 2-day meet, slashed rates on 178 items to 18 percent from 28 percent.

The changes made to the GST Tax slabs will be applicable from 15th November 2017.

Of the 228 goods that are currently under the highest tax slab, 178 will see a reduction in taxation. These primarily include mass consumption products, leaving only 50 luxury and sin/demerit goods like air conditioners, automobiles paints, cement, washing machines and tobacco, among others, in the 28 percent slab.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.