May 18, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse sells 25.11 lakh shares of HDIL

On May 17, 2017 Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited A/C Credit Suisse (Singapore) sold 25,11,482 shares of HDIL.

Credit Suisse sells 25.11 lakh shares of HDIL

On May 17, 2017 Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited A/C Credit Suisse (Singapore) sold 25,11,482 shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) at Rs 96.40 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Housing Development and Infrastructure ended at Rs 95.30, down Rs 2.25, or 2.31 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 108.70 and 52-week low Rs 52.30 on 12 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

#Buzzing Stocks #HDIL

