Credit Suisse retains outperform on Bharat Financial as loan waiver a non-issue

Credit Suisse continued to see value in Bharat Financial and has maintained outperform rating with a target price of Rs 800 as it feels loan waiver is a non-issue for the company.

After its recent visit to company's operations in the Vidarbha region in Central India—one of the worst affected regions on collections post demonetisation, the research house said, "The peak of collections pain is behind us, with numbers improving weak-on-weak."

The Vidarbha region accounts for 5 percent of company's nationwide portfolio.

Collections for the company bottomed at around 55 percent for the region around February-March, i.e. at the peak of elections. Since then collections have recovered swiftly—currently running at 85-90 percent. The company has added more resources (including senior management) to focus on the area.

The company has not been adding any new borrowers since demonetisation. Fresh loans are disbursed only to fully current borrower groups. This seems to have helped reinforce better behaviour, the research house said.

It also believes that the weekly model followed by the company helped contain losses (smaller ticket size of instalments, frequent borrower interaction). Other than Grameen Koota (recently acquired by IDFC bank), no other micro finance institutions follow weekly collections here.

Discussions with borrowers at the centre meeting indicated cash availability is not an issue now (i.e., pre-demonetisation levels), it said.

In its overall conclusion, Credit Suisse said news flow on farm loan waivers may not have a material negative impact—at least as far as the Maharashtra portfolio is concerned.

The research house spoke to around 30 borrowers from the village. Their common use for the loan includes buying goats (for meat), grocery stores and tailoring machines (for business and self-use). Goats are bought for around Rs 5000 and usually sold a year later for Rs 10000-20000, depending on the demand.

The research house feels there could be 1-2 quarters of further high provisioning, which is well known to the markets.

Looking beyond, it believes that the stock should re-rate as fresh slippages stay in check and growth/profitability improve.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar