Cox & Kings share price rises 4% on demerger of foreign exchange division

Moneycontrol News

Travel company Cox & Kings share price rallied more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday after the company decided to demerge its foreign exchange division into a separate financial services company.

The company said financial services company will be named as t). The demerger is effective April 1, 2017, and is subject to High Court and other regulatory approvals.

Whilst the tours & travels and foreign exchange (Forex) businesses are complementary in nature, the businesses operate quite distinctly from each other, Cox & Kings said in its filing.

With a view to enable the Forex business to capitalise on growth opportunities in an independent manner it has been decided to demerge the business into a separate company, it reasoned.

The Forex business has 125 licenses across India to provide foreign exchange to captive customers as well as to third-party customers.

"Strong macro drivers coupled with a strategic brand presence will enable CKFSL to flourish. There are abundant, large-sized avenues for natural product diversification and the timing of this demerger is most opportune," Peter Kerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Cox & Kings Group said.

After demerger, equity shares of the Forex will be issued to the equity shareholders of the company.

Cox & Kings said CKFSL is also in the process of applying for a license to operate as a non-banking finance company and will add multiple product lines to its suite of offerings over time, including holiday finance, overseas student finance etc. aimed primarily at the travel and tourism sector.

At 10:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 225.45, up Rs 7.95, or 3.66 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar