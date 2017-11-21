App
Nov 21, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to higher on good physical demand from the mills and traders. Procurement by CCI whose target to procure about 100 lakh bales this season is also driving the prices higher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX Cotton Nov futures closed lower on Monday on long liquidation due to mixed fundamentals of higher arrivals and reports of damage to cotton crops in Maharashtra. Moreover, start of procurement by CCI in Gujarat at higher prices and govt. imposing 5% GST under reverse charge mechanism (RCM). The notification says that the GST on supply of raw cotton by farmers will be liable to be paid by the buyers – traders & ginners under the RCM, which makes cotton procurement expensive for them. The CAI has estimated cotton crop for the 2017 - 18 season at 375.00 lakh bales of 170 kgs each which is higher by 37.75 lakh bales compared to the previous year’s crop of 337.25 lakh bales.

Outlook
Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to higher on good physical demand from the mills and traders. Procurement by CCI whose target to procure about 100 lakh bales this season is also driving the prices higher. Reports of pest damage in states of Maharashtra and Gujarat may keep prices higher.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

