App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 12, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade sideways to down on reports of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower exports prospects and higher import s prospects.

Cotton prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed lower on Tuesday on higher arrivals and sufficient stock levels in the country . India's 2016 - 17 cotton imports are set to jump more than a third from a year ago to a record 3 0 lakh bales on stronger rupees.  On export front,  country  has so far  contracted about 4 5  lakh  bales in the current crop year,  and total exports in the season could be  around 5 million bales,  down 30 % from a year ago. As per USDA forecast, India?s 2017/18 cotton production forecast increase by 3.7% to 36.5 million 170 kg bales/6.2 mt. Area will increase to 11 million hectares from 10.5 mh in 2016/17. ICE cotton  edged do w n on Tuesday despite lower US inventories and  higher export outlook in latest USDA monthly report. USDA estimated U.S. stocks ending 2016/17 at 3.7 million bales, a s against an outlook of 4.5 million bales in its report last month and also raised exports projection by 800,000 bales to 14 million bales . Despite the supportive bullish report, Australia is harvesting, Brazil is nearing harvest and index funds are rolling out of May. So, there is not a lot of interest in speculative buying at this time as per Louis Rose.

Outlook We expect cotton futures to  trade sideways to down on reports of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower  exports prospects and higher import s prospects. Yarn production in the country is expected to be lower this year. Poor response to state auction in China may support prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.