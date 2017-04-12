Cotton prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed lower on Tuesday on higher arrivals and sufficient stock levels in the country . India's 2016 - 17 cotton imports are set to jump more than a third from a year ago to a record 3 0 lakh bales on stronger rupees. On export front, country has so far contracted about 4 5 lakh bales in the current crop year, and total exports in the season could be around 5 million bales, down 30 % from a year ago. As per USDA forecast, India?s 2017/18 cotton production forecast increase by 3.7% to 36.5 million 170 kg bales/6.2 mt. Area will increase to 11 million hectares from 10.5 mh in 2016/17. ICE cotton edged do w n on Tuesday despite lower US inventories and higher export outlook in latest USDA monthly report. USDA estimated U.S. stocks ending 2016/17 at 3.7 million bales, a s against an outlook of 4.5 million bales in its report last month and also raised exports projection by 800,000 bales to 14 million bales . Despite the supportive bullish report, Australia is harvesting, Brazil is nearing harvest and index funds are rolling out of May. So, there is not a lot of interest in speculative buying at this time as per Louis Rose.

We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to down on reports of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower exports prospects and higher import s prospects. Yarn production in the country is expected to be lower this year. Poor response to state auction in China may support prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.