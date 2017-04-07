Cotton prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX fell on Thursday but traded in a narrow range due to anticipation of good supplies in coming weeks. Moreover, India's 2016 - 17 cotton imports are set to jump more than a third from a year ago to a record 3 0 lakh bales on stronger rupees. On export front, country has so far contracted about 4 5 lakh bales in the current crop year, and total exports in the season could be around 5 million bales, down 30 % from a year ago. As per USDA forecast , India’s 2017/18 cotton production forecast increase by 3.7% to 36.5 million 170 kg bales/6.2 mt. Area will increase to 11 million hectares from 10.5 mh in 2016/17 . ICE cotton futures retreated to touch a 10 - week low on Thursday, as speculators liquidated a nd index funds rolled positions . Weekly export sales data from the U.S. government showed net upland sales totaled 270,000 running bales for the previous week, down 31 percent from t he week before. As per ICAC, world cotton production is forecast to grow by 1% to 23.1 million tons in 2017/18 as high prices in 2016/17 encourage farmers to plant cotton.

We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to down on reports of weaker fundamentals of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower exports prospects and higher import . There is an expectation of export demand from China on poor response to state auction.

