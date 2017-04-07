App
Apr 07, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade sideways to down on reports of weaker fundamentals of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower exports prospects and higher import .

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX fell on Thursday but traded in a narrow range due to anticipation of good supplies in coming weeks. Moreover, India's 2016 - 17 cotton imports are set to jump more  than a third from a year ago to a record 3 0 lakh bales  on stronger  rupees. On export front,  country has so far  contracted about 4 5  lakh  bales in the current crop year, and total exports in the  season could be  around 5 million bales, down 30 % from a year  ago. As per USDA forecast ,  India’s 2017/18 cotton production  forecast  increase by 3.7% to 36.5 million 170 kg bales/6.2 mt.  Area will increase to 11 million  hectares from 10.5 mh in 2016/17 . ICE cotton futures  retreated to touch a 10 - week low on Thursday,  as speculators liquidated a nd index funds rolled positions . Weekly export sales data from the U.S. government showed net upland sales totaled 270,000 running bales for the previous week,  down 31 percent from t he week before. As per ICAC, world  cotton production is forecast to grow by 1% to 23.1 million tons in  2017/18 as high prices in 2016/17 encourage farmers to plant cotton.

Outlook

We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to down on reports of weaker fundamentals of sufficient stocks in the country due to  good production, lower exports  prospects and higher import . There is an expectation of export demand from China on poor  response to state auction.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

