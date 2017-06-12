App
Jun 12, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Cotton futures are expected to trade higher on technical buying but reports of good sowing progress and higher stock levels may keep pressure in prices.

Cotton prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Cotton


MCX cotton closed lower the last week on reports good progress of cotton in north India put press on prices. As per latest data  from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in  14.1 lakh  hectares (l ha) till  last week , higher by  43 % compared to last  year acreage of  9.87 l ha for same period. In Haryana, acreage was at 630,000 ha, up 28% on year, while in Punjab, the area under cotton was up 52% at 382,000 ha, the data showed. As per ICAC, Cotton area in India is forecast to expand by 7% to 11.3 million hectares, and production could increase by 3% to 6 mt in 2017/18. ICE futures fell to more than two - week lows on Friday after the government lowered its U.S. export outlook for the new crop, as a stronger dollar further weighed on the prices. Net upland sales for the 2016 - 17 crop last week totaled 82,700 running bales, down 26 percent from the previous week, weekly export sales data from the USDA showed on Thursday.  However, US government data on Monday showed 80 % of cotton crops were planted in the US by the week ended June 4, up from 63 % in the previous week. USDA June report draw a bearish  trend ( from 14  million to 13.5 million bales ) for the US cotton exports while  ending stocks at 9 year high at 5.5 million bales.

Outlook
Cotton futures are expected to trade higher on technical buying but reports of good sowing progress and higher stock levels may keep pressure in prices.  Normal monsoon forecast and higher prevailing price of cotton may encourage farmers to plant more cotton as prices of oilseeds and pulses are at multi year lows.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

