May 30, 2017 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways to higher : Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, cotton futures are expected trade sideways to higher on anticipation of good demand from the industrial buyers.

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed recovered on Monday on technical buying but the prices were weighing down on reports of good progress of cotton in north India. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 11.24 lakh hectares (l ha) as on 26th May, higher by 27% compared to last year acreage of 8.84 l ha for same period.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to higher on anticipation of good demand from the industrial buyers. However, good sowing progress, steady physical demand, reportsof higher stock  levels and normal monsoon forecast may pressurize prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

