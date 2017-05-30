Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways to higher : Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, cotton futures are expected trade sideways to higher on anticipation of good demand from the industrial buyers.
Angel Commodities' report on Cotton
Cotton futures on MCX closed recovered on Monday on technical buying but the prices were weighing down on reports of good progress of cotton in north India. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 11.24 lakh hectares (l ha) as on 26th May, higher by 27% compared to last year acreage of 8.84 l ha for same period.
Outlook
