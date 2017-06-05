App
Jun 05, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to down on reports of good sowing progress, steady physical demand, reports of higher stock levels and normal monsoon forecast may pressurize prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


Cotton futures on MCX closed lower for the week on reports good progress of cotton in north India. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 12.18 lakh hectares (l ha) as on 2 nd June, higher by 29.7% compared to last year acreage of 9.40 l ha for same period.


Outlook


Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to down on reports of good sowing progress, steady physical demand, reports of higher stock levels and normal monsoon forecast may pressurize prices. As per ICAC, India is forecast to expand by 7% to 11.3 million hectares, and assuming yield is similar to the 4-year average of 528 kg/ha, production could increase by 3% to 6 mt in 2017/18.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

