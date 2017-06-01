Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed lower on Wednesday weighing down on reports of good progress of cotton in north India. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 11.24 lakh hectares (l ha) as on 26th May, higher by 27% compared to last year acreage of 8.84 l ha for same period.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to down on reports of good sowing progress, steady physical demand, reports of higher stock levels and normal monsoon forecast may pressurize prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.