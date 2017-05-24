Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX edge further lower on this week on Tuesday as kharif planting of cotton in the country begin on good note. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 8.93 lakh hectares as on 19th May, higher by 32% compared to last year acreage for same period.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to down on reports of good sowing progress, steady physical demand, reports of higher stock levels and normal monsoon forecast. There is an anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure.

