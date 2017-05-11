Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed higher on Wednesday and continue its sideways trend amid reports of higher supplies this season through imports and good stocks with the farmers. USDA forecasts India cotton production for 2017/18 at 6.01 mt, up nearly 6% while area is forecast at 11.5 million hectares, up 10% from last year.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected trade sideways on news that the monsoon may be normal this year. There are reports of higher stock levels and anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure.

