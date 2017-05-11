App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Cotton futures are expected trade sideways on news that the monsoon may be normal this year.

Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


Cotton futures on MCX closed higher on Wednesday and continue its sideways trend amid reports of higher supplies this season through imports and good stocks with the farmers. USDA forecasts India cotton production for 2017/18 at 6.01 mt, up nearly 6% while area is forecast at 11.5 million hectares, up 10% from last year.


Outlook


Cotton futures are expected trade sideways on news that the monsoon may be normal this year. There are reports of higher stock levels and anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

