Cotton futures are expected to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

MCX Jun cotton continues to trade lower this week to close 1.3% lower on Thursday on report on diminishing physical demand on anticipation of good production in the next season as sowing progress is good in the country. Government has increased Minimum Support Prices (MSP) on cotton for next season by 3.8% to Rs. 4,320 per quintal for long staple cotton and Rs. 4,020 for medium staple cotton, up from Rs. 3,860 earlier.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected trade lower on reports of higher stock levels in the country due to higher imports and lower exports. Moreover, good sowing progress due to normal monsoon forecast and higher prevailing price of cotton may encourage farmers to plant more cotton as prices of oilseeds and pulses are at multi year lows.

