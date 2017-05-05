Cotton futures are expected to consolidate at current levels: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed higher as there was fresh buying initiated by the market participants on Thursday from the lower levels. The reports of higher supplies this season through imports and good production dragged prices down by 4.5% or Rs. 970 per bale in last one week.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected to consolidate at current levels as market participants are now waiting for the monsoon rains. There are reports of higher stock levels coupled anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country next year due to forecast of normal monsoon.

Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure. Poor to average response to state auction in China may support world cotton prices but rapid sowing progress in the US will further pressurize world cotton prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.