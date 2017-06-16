Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

MCX cotton continue to close lower for the 4th trading session on Thursday on anticipation of good production in the next season as sowing progress in the country starts in a brisk manner. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 14.1 lakh hectares (l ha) till last week, higher by 43% compared to last year acreage of 9.87 l ha for same period.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure on reports of good sowing progress and higher stock levels in the country. Normal monsoon forecast and higher prevailing price of cotton may encourage farmers to plant more cotton as prices of oilseeds and pulses are at multi year lows.

