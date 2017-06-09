Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

MCX cotton closed with little gains on Thursday on technical buying but reports good progress of cotton in north India put press on prices. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 12.18 lakh hectares (l ha) as on 2 nd June, higher by 29.7% compared to last year acreage of 9.40 l ha for same period.

Outlook

Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure on reports of good sowing progress, reports of higher stock levels, lower exports and higher imports in 2016/17. Moreover, normal monsoon forecast may encourage farmers to plant more cotton as prices of oilseeds and pulses are at multi year lows.

