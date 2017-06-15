App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, cotton futures are expected to be under pressure on reports of good sowing progress and higher stock levels in the country.

Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX cotton closed lower yesterday on anticipation of good production in the next season as sowing progress in the country starts in a brisk manner. As per latest data from Agricultural Ministry, cotton is planted in 14.1 lakh hectares (l ha) till last week, higher by 43% compared to last year acreage of 9.87 l ha for same period.


Outlook


Cotton futures are expected to be under pressure on reports of good sowing progress and higher stock levels in the country. Normal monsoon forecast and higher prevailing price of cotton may encourage farmers to plant more cotton as prices of oilseeds and pulses are at multi year lows.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.