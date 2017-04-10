Copper to trade in 374.7-392.7: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 374.7-392.7.

Copper gained following upbeat jobs data from the United States and the return of Chinese buyers after a two-day break.

Prices came under pressure last week from indications that a number of production outages that had driven prices sharply higher in February were coming to an end.

Peru will likely gradually increase its copper production to 3.1 million tonnes in 2021 from an annual 2.35 million tonne s expected for both this year and next.

SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 386.00 SL 388.50 TGT 383.20-380.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.